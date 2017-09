US-Saudi aggression launches raids on Sa'ada [12/سبتمبر/2017] SA'ADA, Sep. 12 (Saba) – The US-Saudi aggression coalition warplanes waged on Tuesday four air raids on Sahar district in Sa'ada province.



The air raids targeted Sabr area in Sahar district, causing huge damage to citizens' properties, a local official said to Saba.



HA



Saba