آخر تحديث: الثلاثاء، 12 - سبتمبر - 2017 الساعة 08:43:34م
الرئيس الصماد يعزي في وفاة عضو مركزية الحزب الإشتراكي يحيى طالع
بعث الأخ صالح الصماد رئيس المجلس السياسي الأعلى برقية عزاء ومواساة في وفاة عضو اللجنة المركزية للحزب الإشتراكي يحيى حمود يحيى طالع.
الأمم المتحدة: فرار 370 ألفا من الروهينغا منذ نهاية أغسطس المنصرم
أعلنت الأمم المتحدة، عن ارتفاع أعداد لاجئي الروهينغا المسلمين الذين فروا من ميانمار إلى بنغلاديش المجاورة ليصل إلى 370 ألفا منذ نهاية أغسطس المنصرم، ما يفوق توقعاتها السابقة.
ارتفاع الأسهم الأمريكية لمستوى قياسي عند الفتح مع انحسار الإعصار إيرما
ارتفع المؤشر ستاندرد آند بورز الأمريكي إلى مستوى قياسي عند الفتح اليوم الثلاثاء مع استمرار تراجع قوة الإعصار (إيرما) إلى عاصفة مدارية قبيل التدشين المرتقب لهاتف آيفون الجديد الذي تنتجه آبل.
لقاء تشاوري موسع بنادي وحدة صنعاء يجدد الثقة بالإدارة
ناقش لقاء تشاوري موسع لمؤسسي وقدامى نادي وحدة صنعاء الرياضي والثقافي وعدد من أعضاء جمعيته العمومية، اليوم، عدد من القضايا المتعلقة بمسيرة النادي.
آخر الأخبار:
وزيرة حقوق الإنسان تلتقي نائب رئيس بعثة اللجنة الدولية للصليب الأحمر
مصرع نحو 30 مسلحاً من عناصر (داعش) بينهم 11 انتحاريا بناحية العياضية العراقية
مصلحة الأحوال المدنية تدشن العمل بمركز الشكاوى والبلاغات
أعضاء الحكومة التونسية الجديدة يؤدون اليمين الدستورية
  Saudi Aggression War against Yemen
Human rights minister meets ICRC deputy chairman
[12/سبتمبر/2017] SANA'A, Sep. 12 (Saba) – Minister of Human Rights Alya Faisal Abdul-Latif met on Tuesday with the deputy Chairman of the International Committee of the Red Cross ( ICRC) delegation Carlos Morazani.

The minister reviewed with the ICRC deputy chairman the file of the Yemeni prisoners who were moved from Mareb's and Aden's prisons into Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates.

She highlighted the role played by the United Arab Emirates in hindering the prisoners' file in Geneva that is adopted by the ICRC.

The minister reviewed the sufferings incurred the Yemeni prisoners by the aggression coalition forces in the southern provinces.

She demanded the ICRC to train special teams to identify the dead bodies as well as to adopt training programs in the field of International humanitarian law.

The ICRC expressed his thanks for the Human Rights ministry's efforts, expressing his readiness to cooperate with the ministry in all fields so as to serve human rights and the committee's goals.

HA

Saba
العدوان السعودي على اليمن
طيران العدوان يواصل استهداف المواطنين وممتلكاتهم
[12/سبتمبر/2017]
طيران العدوان يشن 15 غارة على حرض وميدي
[11/سبتمبر/2017]
ناطق الصحة: النظام الصحي على وشك الانهيار بعد مرور 900 يوم على العدوان
[11/سبتمبر/2017]
مفوض حقوق الإنسان يؤكد الحاجة لتحقيق دولي في الحرب على اليمن
[11/سبتمبر/2017]
إحصائية 900 يوم من العدوان: أكثر من 34 ألف شهيد وجريح وتدمير وتضرر 406 آلاف منزل
[11/سبتمبر/2017]
