Human rights minister meets ICRC deputy chairman [12/سبتمبر/2017] SANA'A, Sep. 12 (Saba) – Minister of Human Rights Alya Faisal Abdul-Latif met on Tuesday with the deputy Chairman of the International Committee of the Red Cross ( ICRC) delegation Carlos Morazani.



The minister reviewed with the ICRC deputy chairman the file of the Yemeni prisoners who were moved from Mareb's and Aden's prisons into Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates.



She highlighted the role played by the United Arab Emirates in hindering the prisoners' file in Geneva that is adopted by the ICRC.



The minister reviewed the sufferings incurred the Yemeni prisoners by the aggression coalition forces in the southern provinces.



She demanded the ICRC to train special teams to identify the dead bodies as well as to adopt training programs in the field of International humanitarian law.



The ICRC expressed his thanks for the Human Rights ministry's efforts, expressing his readiness to cooperate with the ministry in all fields so as to serve human rights and the committee's goals.



HA



Saba