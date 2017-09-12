UN rights chief calls for intl. investigation into Saudi war on Yemen [12/سبتمبر/2017]



GENEVA, Sep 12 (Saba) - The United Nations human rights chief Zeid Ra‘ad al Hussein has called for an international investigation into the Saudi-led war on Yemen.

He said the UN has verified 5,144 civilian deaths in the war in Yemen, mainly from air strikes by the Saudi-led coalition, and an international investigation is urgently needed.

"The minimal efforts made toward accountability over the past year are insufficient to respond to the gravity of the continuing and daily violations involved in this conflict," Zeid said in a speech to the UN Human Rights Council in Geneva on Monday.

"The devastation of Yemen and the horrific suffering of its people will have immense and enduring repercussions across the region," al Hussein said.

Last week al Hussein's office said the 47 countries on the Human Rights Council were not taking their responsibilities seriously, and urged them to investigate the "entirely man-made catastrophe."





