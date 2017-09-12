ابحث عن:
آخر تحديث: الثلاثاء، 12 - سبتمبر - 2017 الساعة 01:31:03م
الجيش واللجان يواصلون انتصاراتهم على قوى العدوان في مختلف الجبهات
واصل أبطال الجيش واللجان الشعبية انتصاراتهم على قوى العدوان ومرتزقتهم ودك مواقعهم وتحصيناتهم في مختلف الجبهات خلال الساعات الماضية .
الإعصار إيرما يضرب ولاية فلوريدا الأمريكية التي أعلنت حالة الانذار القصوى
وصل الإعصار (إيرما) اليوم الأحد، الى جزيرة كي ويست في ولاية فلوريدا الأمريكية التي هرب سكانها ليلا من الرياح العتيدة والبحر الهائج بعد إعلان حالة الانذار القصوى.
هبوط سعر الذهب الى 1335 دولار للاوقية
هبط سعر الذهب اليوم الاثنين بعد أن سجل أعلى مستوى فيما يزيد عن عام في الجلسة السابقة مع تعافي الدولار من مستوياته المتدنية التي سجلها في الأسبوع الماضي.
المنتخب الوطني لكرة القدم يبدأ أولى تمارينه بمعسكر القاهرة
بدأ المنتخب الوطني الأول لكرة القدم اليوم أولى تمارينه في معسكره الخارجي بالعاصمة المصرية القاهرة استعدادا لخوض مباراة الإياب أمام منتخب الفلبين في 10 أكتوبر القادم ضمن التصفيات المؤهلة إلى نهائيات كأس آسيا 2019.
آخر الأخبار:
استهداف تجمعات مرتزقة العدوان في جبل صلب بمأرب بالكاتيوشا
قصف مدفعي يستهدف تجمعاً للمرتزقة في خب والشعف بالجوف
قصف مدفعي يدك موقعي المعنق والكرسي بجيزان
عملية نوعية على مواقع مرتزقة العدوان في موزع بتعز
  Saudi Aggression War against Yemen
UN rights chief calls for intl. investigation into Saudi war on Yemen
[12/سبتمبر/2017]

GENEVA, Sep 12 (Saba) - The United Nations human rights chief Zeid Ra‘ad al Hussein has called for an international investigation into the Saudi-led war on Yemen.
He said the UN has verified 5,144 civilian deaths in the war in Yemen, mainly from air strikes by the Saudi-led coalition, and an international investigation is urgently needed.
"The minimal efforts made toward accountability over the past year are insufficient to respond to the gravity of the continuing and daily violations involved in this conflict," Zeid said in a speech to the UN Human Rights Council in Geneva on Monday.
"The devastation of Yemen and the horrific suffering of its people will have immense and enduring repercussions across the region," al Hussein said.
Last week al Hussein's office said the 47 countries on the Human Rights Council were not taking their responsibilities seriously, and urged them to investigate the "entirely man-made catastrophe."


zak
saba
