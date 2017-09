10 Saudi-paid mercenaries killed in Marib in sniper operation [12/سبتمبر/2017]

MARIB, Sep 12 (Saba) – Snipers of the national army and popular forces gunned down 10 mercenaries hired by aggression-led Saudi government in Marib, a military official told Saba.



The sniper operation targeted the mercenaries in Serwah over the past few hours.





