آخر تحديث: الإثنين، 11 - سبتمبر - 2017 الساعة 08:01:55م
مفوض حقوق الإنسان يؤكد الحاجة لتحقيق دولي في الحرب على اليمن
أكد المفوض السامي للأمم المتحدة لحقوق الإنسان زيد بن رعد الحسين الحاجة الماسة لإجراء تحقيق دولي في الحرب على اليمن.
الإعصار إيرما يضرب ولاية فلوريدا الأمريكية التي أعلنت حالة الانذار القصوى
وصل الإعصار (إيرما) اليوم الأحد، الى جزيرة كي ويست في ولاية فلوريدا الأمريكية التي هرب سكانها ليلا من الرياح العتيدة والبحر الهائج بعد إعلان حالة الانذار القصوى.
هبوط سعر الذهب الى 1335 دولار للاوقية
هبط سعر الذهب اليوم الاثنين بعد أن سجل أعلى مستوى فيما يزيد عن عام في الجلسة السابقة مع تعافي الدولار من مستوياته المتدنية التي سجلها في الأسبوع الماضي.
المنتخب الوطني لكرة القدم يبدأ أولى تمارينه بمعسكر القاهرة
بدأ المنتخب الوطني الأول لكرة القدم اليوم أولى تمارينه في معسكره الخارجي بالعاصمة المصرية القاهرة استعدادا لخوض مباراة الإياب أمام منتخب الفلبين في 10 أكتوبر القادم ضمن التصفيات المؤهلة إلى نهائيات كأس آسيا 2019.
آخر الأخبار:
إستهداف تجمع لمرتزقة العدوان وآلياتهم في كهبوب
صندوق النظافة بمحافظة صنعاء ينفذ حملة نظافة
إجتماع برئاسة مدير مكتب رئاسة الجمهورية يؤكد أهمية تفعيل الأجهزة الرقابية
مدير أمن الحديدة يتفقد مستوى الأداء بالبحث الجنائي بالمحافظة
  Saudi Aggression War against Yemen
Army targets mercenaries in Taiz
[11/سبتمبر/2017] TAIZ, Sep. 11 (Saba) – The army and popular forces on Monday targeted gatherings of Saudi-paid mercenaries in Taiz province.

The artillery of the army and popular forces pounded the gatherings at al-Samin hilltop in the district of Dhubab, causing direct injuries at their ranks, a military official said to Saba.

A military vehicle was destroyed by the army and popular forces in al-Zaideyah village in the district of al-Waze'yah.

Meanwhile, the US-Saudi aggression coalition warplanes launched two air raids on the district of Mawza'a in Taiz province.

HA

Saba
العدوان السعودي على اليمن
[11/سبتمبر/2017]
إحصائية 900 يوم من العدوان: أكثر من 34 ألف شهيد وجريح وتدمير وتضرر 406 آلاف منزل
[11/سبتمبر/2017]
استشهاد ثلاثة مواطنين بغارات لطيران العدوان على مديرية رازح بصعدة
[11/سبتمبر/2017]
استشهاد وإصابة عدد من المواطنين في غارات لطيران العدوان
[11/سبتمبر/2017]
السلطة المحلية بتعز تدين جريمة مرتزقة العدوان في الحوبان
[10/سبتمبر/2017]
