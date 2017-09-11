Army targets mercenaries in Taiz [11/سبتمبر/2017] TAIZ, Sep. 11 (Saba) – The army and popular forces on Monday targeted gatherings of Saudi-paid mercenaries in Taiz province.



The artillery of the army and popular forces pounded the gatherings at al-Samin hilltop in the district of Dhubab, causing direct injuries at their ranks, a military official said to Saba.



A military vehicle was destroyed by the army and popular forces in al-Zaideyah village in the district of al-Waze'yah.



Meanwhile, the US-Saudi aggression coalition warplanes launched two air raids on the district of Mawza'a in Taiz province.



HA



Saba