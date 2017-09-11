Several Saudi-paid mercenaries killed in Jawf [11/سبتمبر/2017]



JAWF, Sep 11 (Saba) – Several Saudi-paid mercenaries were killed and others wounded when the artillery of the army and popular forces hit their gatherings in Khabu and Sha'af district of Jawf province, a military official told Saba on Monday.



The mercenaries were hit under al-Aqabah area in the district.



Also, the missile units of the national forces fired Katyusha rockets on mercenary groups in al-Hazam city in the same province, causing large losses upon the mercenaries, the official added.





AA

Saba