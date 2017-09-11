ابحث عن:
محلي
عربي ودولي
اقتصاد
رياضة
آخر تحديث: الإثنين، 11 - سبتمبر - 2017 الساعة 01:00:22م
وزيرة حقوق الإنسان تلتقي ممثل المفوضية السامية لحقوق الإنسان
التقت وزيرة حقوق الإنسان علياء فيصل عبداللطيف، ممثل المفوضية السامية لحقوق الإنسان لدى اليمن الدكتور العبيد أحمد العبيد.
الإعصار إيرما يضرب ولاية فلوريدا الأمريكية التي أعلنت حالة الانذار القصوى
وصل الإعصار (إيرما) اليوم الأحد، الى جزيرة كي ويست في ولاية فلوريدا الأمريكية التي هرب سكانها ليلا من الرياح العتيدة والبحر الهائج بعد إعلان حالة الانذار القصوى.
تونس تعتزم توليد الطاقة الشمسية وتصديرها إلى أوروبا
بحث فريق من الخبراء والمختصين التابعين للشركة البريطانية (نور) العاملة في مجال الطاقة، مع عدد من المسئولين في مدينة قبلي التونسية فرص انجاز مشروع لتوليد الكهرباء من الطاقة الشمسية بمحطة معتمدية (رجيم معتوق) على مساحة تناهز 20 ألف هكتار...
ثلاثية ميسي تعزز تصدر برشلونة للدوري الإسباني وريال يتعثر
قاد ليونيل ميسي فريقه برشلونة للفوز 5-صفر على إسبانيول بتسجيله ثلاثه اهداف ليحقق الفريق انتصاره الثالث على التوالي ويعزز تصدره لدوري الدرجة الأولى الإسباني لكرة القدم بعدما تعثر ريال مدريد حامل اللقب وتعادل 1-1 مع ضيفه ليفانتي يوم السبت الماضي.
آخر الأخبار:
عملية هجومية على مواقع المرتزقة في أطراف نهم تكبدهم خسائر كبيرة
استشهاد ثلاثة مواطنين بغارات لطيران العدوان على مديرية رازح بصعدة
قصف صاروخي ومدفعي يستهدف تجمعات للمرتزقة بالجوف
كوريا الشمالية تحذر اميركا: سنلحق بكم أكبر الألم
اسم المستخدم: كلمة المرور:
  Saudi Aggression War against Yemen
Several Saudi-paid mercenaries killed in Jawf
[11/سبتمبر/2017]

JAWF, Sep 11 (Saba) – Several Saudi-paid mercenaries were killed and others wounded when the artillery of the army and popular forces hit their gatherings in Khabu and Sha'af district of Jawf province, a military official told Saba on Monday.

The mercenaries were hit under al-Aqabah area in the district.

Also, the missile units of the national forces fired Katyusha rockets on mercenary groups in al-Hazam city in the same province, causing large losses upon the mercenaries, the official added.


AA
Saba
  المزيد من (Saudi Aggression War against Yemen)

العدوان السعودي على اليمن
استشهاد ثلاثة مواطنين بغارات لطيران العدوان على مديرية رازح بصعدة
[11/سبتمبر/2017]
استشهاد وإصابة عدد من المواطنين في غارات لطيران العدوان
[11/سبتمبر/2017]
السلطة المحلية بتعز تدين جريمة مرتزقة العدوان في الحوبان
[10/سبتمبر/2017]
طيران العدوان يشن سلسلة غارات على مديرية كتاف بصعدة
[10/سبتمبر/2017]
طيران العدوان يشن خمس غارات على مناطق متفرقة بمأرب
[10/سبتمبر/2017]
عن وكالة الأنباء اليمنية (سبأ) | اتفاقية استخدام الموقع | الاتصال بنا
جميع الحقوق محفوظة © 1999 - 2017، وكالة الأنباء اليمنية (سبأ)
Powered by