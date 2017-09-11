|
Army attacks Saudi-paid mercenaries in Taiz
[11/سبتمبر/2017]
TAIZ, Sep 11 (Saba) - The army and popular forces waged an attack against gatherings and sites of Saudi-paid mercenaries in Taiz province, a military official told Saba on Monday.
The attack killed a number of the mercenaries and wounded others in al-Sanamah hilltop in Mouza district and al-Saihy hilltops in Dabab area.
Moreover, the national forces bombed a military vehicle of the mercenaries in al-Yasamin hilltop in Dhubab district in the same province.
Meanwhile, the US-Saudi aggression warplanes waged a strike on al-Hamaly area of Mouza district, the official added.
AMAL/AA
ٍSaba