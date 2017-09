Army inflicts heavy losses upon Saudi-paid mercenaries in Shabwah [11/سبتمبر/2017]



SHABWAH, Sep 11 (Saba) – The army and popular forces hit the aggression Saudi-paid mercenaries in Al Safraa and Asilan areas of Shabwah province, an official told Saba on Monday.



The offensive Killed and wounded a number of the mercenaries and destroyed a tank.

Several weapons left by the escapees were seized by the national forces during the operation.





