آخر تحديث: الإثنين، 11 - سبتمبر - 2017 الساعة 11:48:34ص
استشهاد وإصابة عدد من المواطنين في غارات لطيران العدوان
استشهد وأصيب عدد من المواطنين خلال الساعات الماضية جراء غارات طيران العدوان السعودي الأمريكي على محافظات الجمهورية .
الإعصار إيرما يضرب ولاية فلوريدا الأمريكية التي أعلنت حالة الانذار القصوى
وصل الإعصار (إيرما) اليوم الأحد، الى جزيرة كي ويست في ولاية فلوريدا الأمريكية التي هرب سكانها ليلا من الرياح العتيدة والبحر الهائج بعد إعلان حالة الانذار القصوى.
تونس تعتزم توليد الطاقة الشمسية وتصديرها إلى أوروبا
بحث فريق من الخبراء والمختصين التابعين للشركة البريطانية (نور) العاملة في مجال الطاقة، مع عدد من المسئولين في مدينة قبلي التونسية فرص انجاز مشروع لتوليد الكهرباء من الطاقة الشمسية بمحطة معتمدية (رجيم معتوق) على مساحة تناهز 20 ألف هكتار...
ثلاثية ميسي تعزز تصدر برشلونة للدوري الإسباني وريال يتعثر
قاد ليونيل ميسي فريقه برشلونة للفوز 5-صفر على إسبانيول بتسجيله ثلاثه اهداف ليحقق الفريق انتصاره الثالث على التوالي ويعزز تصدره لدوري الدرجة الأولى الإسباني لكرة القدم بعدما تعثر ريال مدريد حامل اللقب وتعادل 1-1 مع ضيفه ليفانتي يوم السبت الماضي.
فيلم الرعب ..إت.. يتصدر إيرادات السينما في أمريكا الشمالية
ميركل تقترح إجراء محادثات على غرار المحادثات الإيرانية لإنهاء أزمة كوريا الشمالية
الاحتلال يعتقل 17 فلسطينيا بينهم ضرير
عمليات نوعية تكبد جيش العدو ومرتزقته خسائر فادحة
  Saudi Aggression War against Yemen
Saudi-paid mercenaries suffer heavy losses in Nehm
[11/سبتمبر/2017]

MARIB, Sep 11 (Saba) – The army and popular forces carried out an attack on sites of Saudi-paid mercenaries in southwest Garn mountain in Nehm district in Marib province, killing and wounding dozens of the mercenaries, an official told Saba on Monday.
Meanwhile, the artillery of the national forces targeted the mercenaries' gatherings in Malh valley and killed a number of the mercenaries. Also, the national forces targeted other mercenaries in Yam area in an ambush set by an explosive device, the official added.


Reem K./zak
