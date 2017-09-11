Saudi-paid mercenaries suffer heavy losses in Nehm [11/سبتمبر/2017]



MARIB, Sep 11 (Saba) – The army and popular forces carried out an attack on sites of Saudi-paid mercenaries in southwest Garn mountain in Nehm district in Marib province, killing and wounding dozens of the mercenaries, an official told Saba on Monday.

Meanwhile, the artillery of the national forces targeted the mercenaries' gatherings in Malh valley and killed a number of the mercenaries. Also, the national forces targeted other mercenaries in Yam area in an ambush set by an explosive device, the official added.





