Saudi aggression warplanes launch 16 raids on Saada [11/سبتمبر/2017]



SAADA, Sep 11 (Saba) – Saudi-led aggression coalition warplanes launched 16 raids overnight on Saada province, an official told Saba on Monday.

Seven airstrikes targeted Kahlan area, four raids on Shaer and ALthaban mountains in Baqim district, three raids on Kawan area of Al Safraa district and two raids on Aldhaher district.

The airstrikes caused damage to the properties and farms of the citizens.





Reem K./zak

saba