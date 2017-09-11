Army hits groups of Saudi soldiers in Jizan, Asir, Najran [11/سبتمبر/2017]



JIZAN, Sep 11 (Saba) – The army and popular forces fired Katyusha rockets on groups of Saudi soldiers in Jizan, Asir and Najran province, a military official told Saba on Monday.



The rockets hit the gatherings in Saudi military sites of al-Tewel crossing point and Mathghan in Jizan.



Also, the artillery of the national forces shelled Saudi groups and military vehicles in military sites of Sudis in Najran and Amar hilltop in Asir.



Meanwhile, Saudi warplanes waged four raids on Jarah valley are of Jizan, the official added.





