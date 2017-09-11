Army breaks infiltration of mercenaries in Taiz [11/سبتمبر/2017]



TAIZ, Sep 11 (Saba) – The army and popular forces broke an attempt of Saudi-paid mercenaries to infiltrate towards al-Salu district of Taiz province, a military official told Saba on Monday.



The operation killed and injured several mercenaries in al-Moainah village in the district.



Also, the artillery of the national forces shelled mercenary groups in al-Imam camp, al-Yasamin hilltop in Thubab district and northern Khailed camp in Mouza district in the same province.



Meanwhile, Saudi warplanes hit al-Amrai schools in Thubab district one time, the official added.





AA

Saba