Army pounds Saudi military groups in Jizan, Asir [10/سبتمبر/2017]



JIZAN, Sep 10 (Saba) – The army and popular forces pounded Saudi military groups in military sites in Asir and Jizan provinces, a military official told Saba on Sunday.



The pound hit the groups in al-Jibah mountain in Jizan and al-Rabu;eh area in Asir, the official added.





