10 US-Saudi air raids against Haradh, Medi [10/سبتمبر/2017]



HAJJA, Sep 10 (Saba) – The US-backed Saudi fighter jets and apache launched 10 strikes against Haradh and Medi districts of Hajja province, an official told Saba on Sunday.



Meanwhile, the artillery of the national forces hit groups of Saudi-paid mercenaries in the north of Medi desert, hitting the target directly, the official said.





Saba