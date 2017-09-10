ابحث عن:
آخر تحديث: الأحد، 10 - سبتمبر - 2017 الساعة 10:19:00ص
طيران العدوان يستهدف محافظات الجمهورية بـ 35 غارة
استهدف طيران العدوان السعودي الأمريكي عدداً من محافظات الجمهورية خلال الساعات الماضية بـ 35 غارة .
وزارة الدفاع الروسية: مقتل 40 مسلحاً من (داعش) في غارة جوية بدير الزور بسورية
أعلنت وزارة الدفاع الروسية اليوم الجمعة عن مقتل 40 مسلحاً من مسلحي تنظيم (داعش) في غارة جوية شنتها طائرات مقاتلة روسية في محيط مدينة دير الزور السورية.
الذهب يسجل أعلى مستوى في عام مع انخفاض الدولار
سجل سعر الذهب أعلى مستوياته في أكثر من عام اليوم الجمعة مع انخفاض الدولار وتصاعد التوتر بشأن كوريا الشمالية الذي عزز الطلب على الأصول الآمنة.
المنتخب الأول يبدأ معسكراً في القاهرة استعداداً لإياب تصفيات كأس آسيا
يبدأ المنتخب الوطني الأول لكرة القدم غداً السبت معسكراً خارجياً في العاصمة المصرية القاهرة إستعداداً لمباراة الإياب أمام منتخب الفلبين في 10 أكتوبر القادم ضمن الجولة الرابعة للتصفيات المؤهلة إلى نهائيات كاس آسيا 2019.
طيران العدوان يشن ثلاث غارات على مديرية موزع بتعز
استهداف تجمعات للجيش السعودي ومرتزقته بجيزان وعسير
إجتماع أمني بالحديدة يناقش الجوانب المتعلقة بعمل مركز خدمة الشكاوي
طيرن العدوان يشن أربع غارات على مديرية باقم بصعدة
  Saudi Aggression War against Yemen
Army targets Saudi soldiers in Jizan
[09/سبتمبر/2017]

JIZAN, Sep 9 (Saba) – The missile units of the army and popular forces targeted gatherings of Saudi soldiers in Saudi military sites in Jizan province, a military official told Saba on Saturday.

The missile hit the groups in the military sites of Imam, Mothan, Qanbwar and al-Mawsem, causing large losses upon the soldiers, the official added.

Moreover, the missile force launched Katyusha rockets on Saudi-paid mercenaries in the north of Medi desert.

Meanwhile, Saudi Apache launched more than 37 rockets on Huthira village in Jizan and northern Medi desert, the official said .

Najat N/AA

Saba
