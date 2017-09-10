Army targets Saudi soldiers in Jizan [09/سبتمبر/2017]



JIZAN, Sep 9 (Saba) – The missile units of the army and popular forces targeted gatherings of Saudi soldiers in Saudi military sites in Jizan province, a military official told Saba on Saturday.



The missile hit the groups in the military sites of Imam, Mothan, Qanbwar and al-Mawsem, causing large losses upon the soldiers, the official added.



Moreover, the missile force launched Katyusha rockets on Saudi-paid mercenaries in the north of Medi desert.



Meanwhile, Saudi Apache launched more than 37 rockets on Huthira village in Jizan and northern Medi desert, the official said .



Najat N/AA



Saba