Saudi air strikes attack Hajja [09/سبتمبر/2017]



HAJJA, Sep 9 (Saba) – The backed US-Saudi warplanes waged 14 on different areas of Hajja province, an official told Saba on Saturday.



The warplanes targeted Hayran area one time and Haradh and Medi districts 13 times, the official added.



Najat N/AA



