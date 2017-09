11 Saudi air strikes hit Sanaa [09/سبتمبر/2017]



SANAA, Sep 9 (Saba) – The backed US-Saudi warplanes waged 11 strikes on Sanhan and bani Bahlul district of Sanaa province, an official told Saba on Saturday.



The strikes caused heavy damage to homes and properties of the citizens, the official added.





Najat N/AA





saba