Six Saudi-paid mercenaries killed in Marib [08/سبتمبر/2017]



MARIB, Sep 8 (Saba) - Six Saudi-pad mercenaries were killed by the army and popular forces in Yam area in Nehm area of Marib province, a military official told Saba on Friday



Also, the artillery of the national forces shelled mercenary groups in Malh area in Nehm, killing and wounding many the mercenaries, the official added.





AA

Saba