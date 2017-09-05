ابحث عن:
آخر تحديث: الثلاثاء، 05 - سبتمبر - 2017 الساعة 06:11:27م
وزير الدفاع خلال زيارته جبهة نجران: الأيام القادمة ستشهد مفاجآت كبرى
أكد وزير الدفاع اللواء الركن محمد ناصر العاطفي أن قادم الأيام ستشهد مفاجآت كبرى ضد العدوان الغاشم.
كورية الجنوبية تجري مناورات بحرية ردًا على "استفزازات" جارتها الشمالية
أجرت البحرية الكورية الجنوبية اليوم تدريبات بالذخيرة الحية في البحر الشرقي ردًا على ما قالت إنها "استفزازات" من جانب كوريا الشمالية.
انخفاض مؤشر الأسهم اليابانية لأدنى مستوى في أسبوع
انخفض مؤشر نيكي الياباني إلى أدنى مستوى في أسبوع خلال تعاملات متقلبة اليوم الثلاثاء بفعل التوترات حول شبه الجزيرة الكورية.
تعادل إيجابي للمنتخب الوطني مع مضيفه الفلبيني بتصفيات كأس آسيا
حقق المنتخب الوطني الأول لكرة القدم نتيجة إيجابية بتعادله مع مضيفه منتخب الفلبين بهدفين لمثلهما في المباراة التي جرت بينهما اليوم على استاد باناد بمدينة باكلود ضمن الجولة الثالثة للمجموعة السادسة بالتصفيات المؤهلة إلى نهائيات كأس آسيا 2019.
المؤسسة الإقتصادية توزع هدايا عيدية لجرحى العدوان والجيش واللجان الشعبية
وكيل وزارة الأوقاف ومدير التوجيه المعنوي يزوران أسرة الشهيد أحمد مانع
إستهداف آلية عسكرية تابعة لمرتزقة العدوان بمديرية القبيطة بلحج
وكيل محافظة المحويت وقيادات محلية يزورون جبهات الساحل الغربي
  Saudi Aggression War against Yemen
Several Saudi-paid mercenaries killed in Taiz
[05/سبتمبر/2017]

TAIZ, Sep 5 (Saba) – Several Saudi-paid mercenaries were killed and others injured when the army and popular forces on Tuesday waged an attack on their sites in Maqbanah district of Taiz province, a military official told Saba.

The mercenaries were targeted in Hamir area in the district.

Also, the sniper units of the national forces shot dead five mercenaries in the same district.

Meanwhile, the artillery of the army shelled mercenary groups in al-Yasamin hilltop in Thubab district in the same province, hitting the target directly, the official added.


AA

Saba
العدوان السعودي على اليمن
