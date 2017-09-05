Several Saudi-paid mercenaries killed in Taiz [05/سبتمبر/2017]



TAIZ, Sep 5 (Saba) – Several Saudi-paid mercenaries were killed and others injured when the army and popular forces on Tuesday waged an attack on their sites in Maqbanah district of Taiz province, a military official told Saba.



The mercenaries were targeted in Hamir area in the district.



Also, the sniper units of the national forces shot dead five mercenaries in the same district.



Meanwhile, the artillery of the army shelled mercenary groups in al-Yasamin hilltop in Thubab district in the same province, hitting the target directly, the official added.





AA



Saba