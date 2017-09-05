ابحث عن:
آخر تحديث: الثلاثاء، 05 - سبتمبر - 2017 الساعة 04:45:07م
انتصارات كبيرة للجيش واللجان الشعبية في مختلف الجبهات
حقق أبطال الجيش واللجان الشعبية انتصارات كبيرة في مختلف الجبهات خلال الساعات الماضية.
كورية الجنوبية تجري مناورات بحرية ردًا على "استفزازات" جارتها الشمالية
أجرت البحرية الكورية الجنوبية اليوم تدريبات بالذخيرة الحية في البحر الشرقي ردًا على ما قالت إنها "استفزازات" من جانب كوريا الشمالية.
انخفاض مؤشر الأسهم اليابانية لأدنى مستوى في أسبوع
انخفض مؤشر نيكي الياباني إلى أدنى مستوى في أسبوع خلال تعاملات متقلبة اليوم الثلاثاء بفعل التوترات حول شبه الجزيرة الكورية.
المنتخب الوطني يواجه مضيفه الفلبيني غداً في الجولة الثالثة لتصفيات كأس آسيا
يحل المنتخب الوطني الأول لكرة القدم غداً الثلاثاء ضيفاً على نظيره الفلبيني في المباراة التي تجمعهما بمدينة باكلود ضمن الجولة الثالثة للتصفيات المؤهلة إلى نهائيات كأس آسيا 2019.
آخر الأخبار:
إختتام أعمال القمة التاسعة لمجموعة (بريكس) في الصين
الجيش السوري يعلن تمكنه من كسر حصار لتنظيم (داعش) على مدينة دير الزور
تدمير دبابة سعودية واستهداف موقعي الشبكة والقيادة بنجران
تدمير مخزن أسلحة ودك تجمعات للجنود السعوديين بعسير
  Saudi Aggression War against Yemen
Army hits gatherings of Saudi soldiers in Asir
[05/سبتمبر/2017]

ASIR, Sep 5 (Saba) – The artillery of the army and popular forces on Tuesday hit gatherings of Saudi soldiers and a weapon depot in Asir province, a military official told Saba.

The gatherings and the depot were targeted in Alib crossing point and al-Rabu'ah complex.

Also, the snipers of the army shot four Saudi-paid mercenaries in Alib point.

Meanwhile, the Saudi warplanes waged a strike on al-Rabu'ah area in Asir, the official added.


AA
Saba
العدوان السعودي على اليمن
طيران العدوان يشن تسع غارات على مديرية موزع بتعز
[05/سبتمبر/2017]
طيران العدوان يواصل غاراته على عدد من المحافظات
[05/سبتمبر/2017]
طيران العدوان يشن 14 غارة على حرض وميدي
[04/سبتمبر/2017]
طيران العدوان يشن تسع غارات على مناطق متفرقة بصعدة
[04/سبتمبر/2017]
محافظ الحديدة يقدم واجب العزاء لشهداء جريمة العدوان بقرية المساجد
[03/سبتمبر/2017]
