Army hits gatherings of Saudi soldiers in Asir [05/سبتمبر/2017]



ASIR, Sep 5 (Saba) – The artillery of the army and popular forces on Tuesday hit gatherings of Saudi soldiers and a weapon depot in Asir province, a military official told Saba.



The gatherings and the depot were targeted in Alib crossing point and al-Rabu'ah complex.



Also, the snipers of the army shot four Saudi-paid mercenaries in Alib point.



Meanwhile, the Saudi warplanes waged a strike on al-Rabu'ah area in Asir, the official added.





AA

Saba