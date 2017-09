Nine US-Saudi warplanes hit Hajja [05/سبتمبر/2017]



HAJJA, Sep 5 (Saba) – The US-backed Saudi warplanes waged nine raids on different districts of Saada province overnight, an official told Saba on Tuesday.



Four strikes hit Khaliqa area of Kutaf district and four others raids hit Baqim district, as well as anther one on al-Dhaher district.



The raids caused heavy damage to farms and houses of the citizens, the official added.





AA

Saba