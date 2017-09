Army shoots dead Sudanese, Saudi soldiers in Medi [05/سبتمبر/2017]



MEDI, Sep 5 (Saba) – The sniper units of the army and popular forces shot dead a Saudi soldier and two Sudanese others in northern Medi desert, A military official told Saba on Tuesday.



Also, the artillery of the army and popular shelled Saudi military groups in al-Tewel crossing point in Jizan, the official added.





AA

Saba