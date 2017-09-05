Army hit gatherings of Saudi soldiers in Jizan, Najran [05/سبتمبر/2017]



JIZAN, Sep 5 (Saba) - The artillery of the army and popular forces shelled gatherings of Saudi soldiers and their mercenaries in military sites in Jizan and Najran provinces, a military official told Saba on Tuesday.



The shelling targeted soldiers in military site of al-Qanbour.



Also, the missile forces fired Katyusha rockets on other gatherings of Saudi soldiers and Saudi-paid mercenaries in al-Mousam camp in Jizan and al-Khashabah site off al-Khadhra crossing point in Najran, the official added.





AA

Saba