ابحث عن:
محلي
عربي ودولي
اقتصاد
رياضة
آخر تحديث: الثلاثاء، 05 - سبتمبر - 2017 الساعة 10:52:12ص
انتصارات واسعة للجيش واللجان في مختلف الجبهات
حقق أبطال الجيش واللجان الشعبية خلال الساعات الماضية انتصارات واسعة في مختلف الجبهات وجبهات ما وراء الحدود.
كورية الجنوبية تجري مناورات بحرية ردًا على "استفزازات" جارتها الشمالية
أجرت البحرية الكورية الجنوبية اليوم تدريبات بالذخيرة الحية في البحر الشرقي ردًا على ما قالت إنها "استفزازات" من جانب كوريا الشمالية.
انخفاض مؤشر الأسهم اليابانية لأدنى مستوى في أسبوع
انخفض مؤشر نيكي الياباني إلى أدنى مستوى في أسبوع خلال تعاملات متقلبة اليوم الثلاثاء بفعل التوترات حول شبه الجزيرة الكورية.
المنتخب الوطني يواجه مضيفه الفلبيني غداً في الجولة الثالثة لتصفيات كأس آسيا
يحل المنتخب الوطني الأول لكرة القدم غداً الثلاثاء ضيفاً على نظيره الفلبيني في المباراة التي تجمعهما بمدينة باكلود ضمن الجولة الثالثة للتصفيات المؤهلة إلى نهائيات كأس آسيا 2019.
آخر الأخبار:
أمريكا ترفع مستوى (إرما) إلى إعصار من الفئة الرابعة
طيران العدوان يواصل غاراته على عدد من المحافظات
استهداف تجمعات للجيش السعودي ومرتزقته بجيزان ونجران
استهداف تجمعات للجنود السعوديين والمرتزقة بمنفذ الطوال وميدي
اسم المستخدم: كلمة المرور:
  Saudi Aggression War against Yemen
Army hit gatherings of Saudi soldiers in Jizan, Najran
[05/سبتمبر/2017]

JIZAN, Sep 5 (Saba) - The artillery of the army and popular forces shelled gatherings of Saudi soldiers and their mercenaries in military sites in Jizan and Najran provinces, a military official told Saba on Tuesday.

The shelling targeted soldiers in military site of al-Qanbour.

Also, the missile forces fired Katyusha rockets on other gatherings of Saudi soldiers and Saudi-paid mercenaries in al-Mousam camp in Jizan and al-Khashabah site off al-Khadhra crossing point in Najran, the official added.


AA
Saba
  المزيد من (Saudi Aggression War against Yemen)

العدوان السعودي على اليمن
طيران العدوان يواصل غاراته على عدد من المحافظات
[05/سبتمبر/2017]
طيران العدوان يشن 14 غارة على حرض وميدي
[04/سبتمبر/2017]
طيران العدوان يشن تسع غارات على مناطق متفرقة بصعدة
[04/سبتمبر/2017]
محافظ الحديدة يقدم واجب العزاء لشهداء جريمة العدوان بقرية المساجد
[03/سبتمبر/2017]
مشائخ ووجهاء مديريات القطاع الشرقي بالحديدة يؤكدون أهمية رفد الجبهات
[03/سبتمبر/2017]
عن وكالة الأنباء اليمنية (سبأ) | اتفاقية استخدام الموقع | الاتصال بنا
جميع الحقوق محفوظة © 1999 - 2017، وكالة الأنباء اليمنية (سبأ)
Powered by