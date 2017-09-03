ابحث عن:
آخر تحديث: الإثنين، 04 - سبتمبر - 2017 الساعة 04:28:48م
أبطال الجيش واللجان يكبدون العدوان ومرتزقته خسائر كبيرة
اعترفت وسائل إعلام العدوان السعودي الأمريكي بمصرع أكثر من 235 مرتزق و35 ضابط وجندي سعودي و6 إماراتيين خلال شهر أغسطس المنصرم.
سول تجري مناورات صاروخية ردا على التجربة النووية لكوريا الشمالية
اعلنت كوريا الجنوبية انها اطلقت اليوم عددا من الصواريخ البالستية في اطار مناورات عسكرية بالذخير الحية لصد هجوم وهمي من الشمال، ردا على التجربة النووية السادسة التي اجرتها بيونغ يانغ.
الين يرتفع أمام الدولار في التعاملات الأسيوية المبكرة
ارتفع الين أمام الدولار اليوم الاثنين مع تقليص المستثمرين لانكشافهم على الأصول التي تنطوي على قدر أكبر من المخاطرة بعدما أجرت كوريا الشمالية أقوى اختباراتها النووية.
المنتخب الوطني يواجه مضيفه الفلبيني غداً في الجولة الثالثة لتصفيات كأس آسيا
يحل المنتخب الوطني الأول لكرة القدم غداً الثلاثاء ضيفاً على نظيره الفلبيني في المباراة التي تجمعهما بمدينة باكلود ضمن الجولة الثالثة للتصفيات المؤهلة إلى نهائيات كأس آسيا 2019.
آخر الأخبار:
مليون شخص يتظاهرون في الشيشان نصرة للمسلمين في ميانمار
مدير مكتب القائد الأعلى يزور مقاتلي اللواءين الثالث والثاني حماية رئاسية
نائب مدير الاستخبارات يؤكد أن صمود المقاتلين الأبطال أفشل رهانات العدوان
مدير التوجيه المعنوي ووكيل الاوقاف يزوران المقاتلين في عدد من المواقع والنقاط بارحب وبني الحارث  
  Saudi Aggression War against Yemen
Dozens of Saudi-paid mercenaries killed in Jawf
[04/سبتمبر/2017]

JAWF, Sep 4 (Saba) – Dozens of Saudi-paid mercenaries were killed and others wounded when the army and popular forces waged on Monday an offensive on their sites in al-Ghail district of Jawf province, a military official told Saba.


Also, the missile forces fired Katyusha rockets on gatherings of the mercenaries in Sadba area of al-Maton district in the same province, killing and wounding an number of the mercenaries.

Meanwhile, the sniper units of the national forces shot dead five mercenaries in different areas of the province, the official added.


AA
Saba
العدوان السعودي على اليمن
محافظ الحديدة يقدم واجب العزاء لشهداء جريمة العدوان بقرية المساجد
[03/سبتمبر/2017]
مشائخ ووجهاء مديريات القطاع الشرقي بالحديدة يؤكدون أهمية رفد الجبهات
[03/سبتمبر/2017]
طيران العدوان يشن 24 غارة على حرض وميدي
[03/سبتمبر/2017]
إستشهاد مواطنين إثنين بغارتين لطيران العدوان بوادي حباب بمأرب
[03/سبتمبر/2017]
طيران العدوان يواصل ارتكاب الجرائم خلال الساعات الماضية
[03/سبتمبر/2017]
