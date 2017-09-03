Dozens of Saudi-paid mercenaries killed in Jawf [04/سبتمبر/2017]



JAWF, Sep 4 (Saba) – Dozens of Saudi-paid mercenaries were killed and others wounded when the army and popular forces waged on Monday an offensive on their sites in al-Ghail district of Jawf province, a military official told Saba.





Also, the missile forces fired Katyusha rockets on gatherings of the mercenaries in Sadba area of al-Maton district in the same province, killing and wounding an number of the mercenaries.



Meanwhile, the sniper units of the national forces shot dead five mercenaries in different areas of the province, the official added.





