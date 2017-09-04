Army attacks mercenaries in Taiz [04/سبتمبر/2017]



BAIDHA, Sep 4 (Saba) – The army and popular forces fired Katyusha rockets on military gathering of Saudi-paid mercenaries in Taiz province, a military official told Saba on Monday.



The rockets hit the targets in western Khalid camp accurately.



Also, the national forces waged a military operation on sites of the mercenaries and bombed two military vehicles in al-Ghail valley in al-Wazaih district in the same province.



Meanwhile, the artillery of the army hit mercenary gatherings in the north of mountain range in Thubab district in the same province, the official said.





AA

Saba