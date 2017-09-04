ابحث عن:
آخر تحديث: الإثنين، 04 - سبتمبر - 2017 الساعة 11:36:16ص
أبطال الجيش واللجان يكبدون العدوان ومرتزقته خسائر كبيرة
اعترفت وسائل إعلام العدوان السعودي الأمريكي بمصرع أكثر من 235 مرتزق و35 ضابط وجندي سعودي و6 إماراتيين خلال شهر أغسطس المنصرم.
سول تجري مناورات صاروخية ردا على التجربة النووية لكوريا الشمالية
اعلنت كوريا الجنوبية انها اطلقت اليوم عددا من الصواريخ البالستية في اطار مناورات عسكرية بالذخير الحية لصد هجوم وهمي من الشمال، ردا على التجربة النووية السادسة التي اجرتها بيونغ يانغ.
وزارة النفط العراقية: متوسط الصادرات في أغسطس 3.216 مليون ب/ي
اعلنت وزارة النفط العراقية اليوم السبت إن متوسط صادرات الخام تراجعت إلى 3.216 مليون برميل يوميا في أغسطس من 3.230 مليون برميل في يوليو إذ لم تكن هناك شحنات من حقل كركوك بشمال البلاد.
الجهاز الفني للمنتخب الوطني يضع اللمسات الأخيرة لمواجهة الفلبين
يضع الجهاز الفني للمنتخب الوطني الأول لكرة القدم اللمسات الأخيرة لخطة اللعب التي سيخوض بها مباراته مع مضيفه الفلبيني بمدينة باكلود بعد غد الثلاثاء ضمن الجولة الثالثة للمجموعة السادسة بالتصفيات المؤهلة إلى نهائيات كأس آسيا 2019.
  Saudi Aggression War against Yemen
Army attacks mercenaries in Taiz
[04/سبتمبر/2017]

BAIDHA, Sep 4 (Saba) – The army and popular forces fired Katyusha rockets on military gathering of Saudi-paid mercenaries in Taiz province, a military official told Saba on Monday.

The rockets hit the targets in western Khalid camp accurately.

Also, the national forces waged a military operation on sites of the mercenaries and bombed two military vehicles in al-Ghail valley in al-Wazaih district in the same province.

Meanwhile, the artillery of the army hit mercenary gatherings in the north of mountain range in Thubab district in the same province, the official said.


العدوان السعودي على اليمن
طيران العدوان يستمر في جرائمه بحق الشعب اليمني ومقدراته
[04/سبتمبر/2017]
محافظ الحديدة يقدم واجب العزاء لشهداء جريمة العدوان بقرية المساجد
[03/سبتمبر/2017]
مشائخ ووجهاء مديريات القطاع الشرقي بالحديدة يؤكدون أهمية رفد الجبهات
[03/سبتمبر/2017]
طيران العدوان يشن 24 غارة على حرض وميدي
[03/سبتمبر/2017]
إستشهاد مواطنين إثنين بغارتين لطيران العدوان بوادي حباب بمأرب
[03/سبتمبر/2017]
