Ballistic missile hits Saudi-paid mercenaries in Taiz [04/سبتمبر/2017]



TAIZ, Sep 4 (Saba) – The army and popular forces fired on Monday a ballistic missile, Zilzal 2, against gatherings of Saudi-paid mercenaries in the north of Yakhtel district of Taiz province, a military official told Saba.



The missile caused large losses upon the mercenaries.



Meanwhile, the artillery of the of national forces hit another group in the same district, hitting the target directly, the official added.





AA

Saba