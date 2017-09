Saudi military vehicle bombed, its crew members killed in Jizan [03/سبتمبر/2017]



JIZAN, Sep 3 (Saba) – The army and popular forces on Sunday bombed a Saudi military vehicle and killed its crew members in al-Shoirah area of Jizan province, a military official told Saba.



Also, the artillery of the national forces shelled gatherings of Saudi soldiers in military sites of Aojabah, al-Tamamah,al-Tour and al-Matar camp, causing large losses upon the enemies, the official added.





AA

Saba