Two citizens killed in Saudi airstrikes on Marib [03/سبتمبر/2017]



MARIB, Sep 3 (Saba) – Two citizens were killed when the US-backed Saudi warplanes waged on Sunday two strikes on Serwah district of Marib province, an official told Saba.



The strikes hit the main road in Habab valley area in the district, killing the two citizens and burning their car, the official added.





Saba