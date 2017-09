Dozens of Saudi-paid mercenaries killed in Taiz [03/سبتمبر/2017]



TAIZ, Sep 3 (Saba) – Dozens of Saudi-paid mercenaries were killed and others injured when the army and popular forces hit their gatherings in the north and south of Khalid camp in Taiz province, a military official told Saba on Sunday.



Moreover, the rocketry units of the national forces fired Katyusha rockets on two military vehicles of the mercenaries in the camp, bombing the two military vehicles, the official added.





AA

Saba