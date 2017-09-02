ابحث عن:
آخر تحديث: السبت، 02 - سبتمبر - 2017 الساعة 11:52:51م
رئيس المجلس السياسي الأعلى يعود إلى صنعاء بعد زيارة لمحافظة الجوف
عاد الأخ صالح الصماد رئيس المجلس السياسي الأعلى إلى العاصمة صنعاء اليوم بعد زيارة لمحافظة الجوف تفقد خلالها الأوضاع الاجتماعية والخدمية والصحية بالمحافظة، وعايد المرابطين في جبهة الجوف في الخطوط الأمامية، وهنأهم بمناسبة عيد الأضحى المبارك.
قوات الاحتلال تعتقل فلسطينية بدعوى نيتها تنفيذ عملية طعن بالضفة الغربية
اعتقلت قوات جيش الاحتلال الإسرائيلي امرأة فلسطينية قرب حاجز (نعلين) غرب مدينة رام الله بالضفة الغربية بزعم نيتها تنفيذ عملية طعن.
وزارة النفط العراقية: متوسط الصادرات في أغسطس 3.216 مليون ب/ي
اعلنت وزارة النفط العراقية اليوم السبت إن متوسط صادرات الخام تراجعت إلى 3.216 مليون برميل يوميا في أغسطس من 3.230 مليون برميل في يوليو إذ لم تكن هناك شحنات من حقل كركوك بشمال البلاد.
المكسيك تعبر بنما بهدف لوزانو وتتأهل رسميا لمونديال روسيا
تأهل المنتخب المكسيكي رسميا إلى كأس العالم 2018 لكرة القدم في روسيا، بعد فوزه على ضيفه البنمي 1 / صفر ضمن الجولة السابعة من تصفيات امريكا الشمالية والوسطى والكاريبي (الكونكاكاف) المؤهلة للمونديال.
آخر الأخبار:
مصرع عدد من المرتزقة وتدمير آليتين بقصف صاروخي ومدفعي بتعز
القوة المدفعية تدك مواقع وتجمعات للجيش السعودي بعسير وجيزان ونجران
طيران العدوان يشن 14 غارة على حرض وميدي
طيران العدوان يشن ثلاث غارات على مناطق متفرقة بمأرب
  Saudi Aggression War against Yemen
Artillery hits Saudi military sites in Asir, Najran
[03/سبتمبر/2017]

ASIR, Sep 3 (Saba) – The army and popular forces shelled Saudi military sites and gatherings in Asir, Jizan and Najran provinces, a military official told Saba on Sunday.

The military sites and gatherings were hit in al-Masil, Alib, al-Dhabah and al-Ghawih, also, Saudi military vehicle was targeted in Shubrah site in Asir.

Meanwhile, the artillery of the national forces shelled gatherings of Saudi soldiers in military sites of al-Maqraok al-Kabir and al-Talah in Najran, hitting the target directly, the official added.


AA
Saba
العدوان السعودي على اليمن
طيران العدوان يشن 14 غارة على حرض وميدي
[02/سبتمبر/2017]
طيران العدوان يشن ثلاث غارات على مناطق متفرقة بمأرب
[02/سبتمبر/2017]
قوافل عيدية للجيش واللجان الشعبية من حرائر محافظة صنعاء
[02/سبتمبر/2017]
إستشهاد امرأة وطفل بغارتين لطيران العدوان على منزل بحجة
[02/سبتمبر/2017]
رئيس مجلس التلاحم القبلي يزور الطفلة بثينة
[02/سبتمبر/2017]
