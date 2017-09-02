Artillery hits Saudi military sites in Asir, Najran [03/سبتمبر/2017]



ASIR, Sep 3 (Saba) – The army and popular forces shelled Saudi military sites and gatherings in Asir, Jizan and Najran provinces, a military official told Saba on Sunday.



The military sites and gatherings were hit in al-Masil, Alib, al-Dhabah and al-Ghawih, also, Saudi military vehicle was targeted in Shubrah site in Asir.



Meanwhile, the artillery of the national forces shelled gatherings of Saudi soldiers in military sites of al-Maqraok al-Kabir and al-Talah in Najran, hitting the target directly, the official added.





AA

Saba