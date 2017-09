Woman, child killed in Saudi air strikes on Hajja [03/سبتمبر/2017]



HAJJA, Sep 3 (Saba) – A woman and a child were killed and six others wounded when the US-backed Saudi warplanes waged two strikes on their house in Washah district of Hajja province overnight, an official told Saba on Sunday.



The strikes hit the house of the citizen Ali al-Moqdhay, killing the woman, child and wounding the other six, the official added.





AA

Saba