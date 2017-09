Army wages attack against mercenaries in Nehm [02/سبتمبر/2017]



MARIB, Sep 2 (Saba) – The army and popular forces waged on Saturday an attack against sites of Saudi-paid mercenaries in Nehm area of Marib province, a military official told Saba.



The attack hit site of al-Qarn in the area, killing a number of the mercenaries, the offici8al added.





AA

Saba