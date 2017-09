Six citizens injured in Saudi air strikes against Hajja [02/سبتمبر/2017]



HAJJA, Sep 2 (Saba) – Six citizens were wounded when the US-backed Saudi warplanes waged on Saturday two strikes on Washaha district of Hajja province, an official told Saba.



The strikes hit one of the house of the citizens in the district, wounding the six citizen, the official added.





AA

Saba