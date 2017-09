President congratulates his Uzbek counterpart on National Day [02/سبتمبر/2017]



SANAA, Sep 2 (Saba) - President of the Supreme Political Council Saleh al-Sammad on Saturday sent a cable of congratulations to the President of the Republic of Uzbekistan, Shavkat Miromonovich Mirziyoyev, on the occasion of Uzbekistan's national day.



