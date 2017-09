12 Saudi airstrikes hit Marib [02/سبتمبر/2017]



MARIB, Sep 2 (Saba) – The US-baked Saudi fighter jets launched 12 strikes Serwah and Harib al-Qaramish districts of Marib province overnight, an official told Saba on Saturday.



Nine strikes hit Serwah and three other raid hit Harib al-Qaramish, causing heavy damage to houses and farms of the citizens, the official added.





