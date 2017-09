Seven soldiers in killed in Asir [02/سبتمبر/2017]



ASIR, Sep 2 (Saba) – The army and popular forces shot dead seven soldiers in Saudi military sites of Asir province, a military official told Saba on Saturday.



The soldiers were hit in military sites of al-Majazah and Alib crossing point.



Also, the national forces fired Katyusha rockets on military sites in al-Makhrauqa and Sudis, Rajla comp and Suqam headquarters, the official added.





AA

Saba