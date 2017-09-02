ابحث عن:
آخر تحديث: السبت، 02 - سبتمبر - 2017 الساعة 11:31:26ص
العدوان وطيرانه يرتكبون عدد من الجرائم خلال الساعات الماضية
واصل طيران العدوان السعودي الأمريكي ومرتزقته خلال الساعات الماضية ارتكاب الجرائم بحق الشعب اليمني ومقدراته.
حجاج بيت الله الحرام ينفرون من عرفات الى المزدلفة
بدأ حجاج بيت الله الحرام الوصول الى مشعر مزدلفة للمبيت، بعد أن أنهوا أعظم شعائر الحج في صعيد عرفة الطاهر في يوم اجتمع فيه الحجاج الذين اختلفت لغاتهم وجنسياتهم غير أن قلوبهم توحدت مجتمعة على هدف واحد هو توحيد الله وابتغاء رضاه وعفوه ومغفرته .
تراجع الإنتاج الصناعي في اليابان
سجل الإنتاج الصناعي الياباني تراجعا بنسبة 8ر0% في يوليو الماضي مقارنة بالشهر السابق له في أول تراجع منذ شهرين.
المنتخب الوطني يتوجه إلى الفلبين لخوض الجولة الثالثة بتصفيات كأس آسيا
توجه المنتخب الوطني الأول لكرة القدم اليوم إلى سلطنة عُمان في طريقه إلى الفلبين لخوض مباراته الثلاثاء الماضي ضمن الجولة الثالثة للتصفيات المؤهلة إلى نهائيات كأس آسيا 2019.
آخر الأخبار:
حريق جديد في مصنع ''أركيما'' للكيماويات بتكساس الأمريكية
العون المباشر تدشن مشروع الأضاحي في العاصمة وإب
تدشين مهرجان الحديدة الأول تحت شعار "رغم الألم .. الحديدة تبتسم"
هيئة رئاسة مجلس النواب تنعي النائب عوض السقطري
  Saudi Aggression War against Yemen
Army shells mercenaries in Marib
[02/سبتمبر/2017]

MARIB, Sep 2 (Saba) – The army and popular forces shelled gatherings of Saudi-paid mercenaries, killed seven and wounded 19 others, including the top commander in eastern Serwah district of Marib province, a military official told Saba on Saturday.

The top commander of so-called 81 Brigade Muhammad Ali al-Jaradi was killed with seven of his companions and injured 11 others in the operation in al-Makhdarah area in the district, the official added.


AA
Saba
العدوان السعودي على اليمن
[02/سبتمبر/2017]
