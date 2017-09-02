Army shells mercenaries in Marib [02/سبتمبر/2017]



MARIB, Sep 2 (Saba) – The army and popular forces shelled gatherings of Saudi-paid mercenaries, killed seven and wounded 19 others, including the top commander in eastern Serwah district of Marib province, a military official told Saba on Saturday.



The top commander of so-called 81 Brigade Muhammad Ali al-Jaradi was killed with seven of his companions and injured 11 others in the operation in al-Makhdarah area in the district, the official added.





AA

Saba