President congratulates President of Kyrgyz Republic on National Day [30/أغسطس/2017]

SANA'A, Aug. 30 (Saba) - The president of the Supreme Political Council Saleh al-Sammad sent on Wednesday a cable of congratulations to the President t of Kyrgyzstan Almazbek Atambayev on the occasion of the celebrations of the Kyrgyz people on the national day.



