آخر تحديث: الأربعاء، 30 - أغسطس - 2017 الساعة 12:10:13ص
الرئيس الصماد ونائبه يقدمان واجب العزاء لأسر شهداء الأمن وخالد الرضي
قدم الأخ صالح الصماد رئيس المجلس السياسي الأعلى اليوم ومعه نائب رئيس المجلس الدكتور قاسم لبوزة ورئيس اللجنة الثورية العليا محمد علي الحوثي واجب العزاء والمواساة لأسر شهداء المؤسسة الأمنية الشهيد جندي يوسف أحمد محمد البداي والشهيد جندي مصطفى محمد محمد المر
القوات العراقية تحرر وادي الوشاش والمبنى الحكومي في العياضية
تمكنت القوات العراقية المشتركة اليوم استعادة السيطرة على المبنى الحكومي في ناحية العياضية ووادي الوشاش في قضاء تلعفر من تنظيم داعش الإرهابي.
رئيس الوزراء يرأس إجتماعا مشتركا مع القطاع الخاص لمناقشة التحديات الإقتصادية
عقد إجتماع اليوم بصنعاء برئاسة رئيس مجلس الوزراء الدكتور عبدالعزيز صالح بن حبتور، كرس لمناقشة جوانب تعزيز الشراكة بين الحكومة والقطاع الخاص.
اليفاعي وإيهاب عادل يتوجان بلقب بطولة أمانة العاصمة لكرة الطاولة
توج اللاعب عبد الرحمن اليفاعي بلقب بطولة أمانة العاصمة لكرة الطاولة لفردي العمومي.
آخر الأخبار:
مؤسسة المياه بالحديدة تنبه من توقف ضخ المياه في ظل عدم توفر مادة الديزل
قصف صاروخي يستهدف تجمعات مرتزقة العدوان بمعسكر الماس بمأرب
الماجستير في العلاقات الدولية للباحث النويرة من جامعة صنعاء
توزيع 690 حقيبة نظافة بمديرية حريب القراميش بمأرب
  Saudi Aggression War against Yemen
UN Secretary-General advisor inspects damage to Hodeidah port
[30/أغسطس/2017]
SANAA, Aug. 30 (Saba) - Governor of Hodeidah, Hassan Ahmed Al-Heij met with UN advisor for Humanitarian Affairs Radwan Bonsir and representative of OCHA George Khoury.
During the meeting, the officials discussed the possible role of the United Nations for the reconstruction of Hodeidah port.
The UN officials were briefed about the port situation and the humanitarian situation in the port city.
Meanwhile, the UN officials inspected the damaged cranes and damage in the port caused by the Saudi aggression air strikes.


  المزيد من (Saudi Aggression War against Yemen)

العدوان السعودي على اليمن
طيران العدوان السعودي يشن غارتين على مديرية صرواح بمأرب
[29/أغسطس/2017]
طيران العدوان يشن سبع غارات على محافظة صعدة
[29/أغسطس/2017]
أبناء العدين وجبل رأس يؤكدون استمرار النفير العام ورفد الجبهات
[29/أغسطس/2017]
وقفة ومعرض صور لمبادرة نساء اليمن أمام الأمم المتحدة بصنعاء
[29/أغسطس/2017]
الليلة انطلاق حملة تغريدات حول مجزرتي عطان وأرحب
[29/أغسطس/2017]
