UN Secretary-General advisor inspects damage to Hodeidah port [30/أغسطس/2017]

SANAA, Aug. 30 (Saba) - Governor of Hodeidah, Hassan Ahmed Al-Heij met with UN advisor for Humanitarian Affairs Radwan Bonsir and representative of OCHA George Khoury.

During the meeting, the officials discussed the possible role of the United Nations for the reconstruction of Hodeidah port.

The UN officials were briefed about the port situation and the humanitarian situation in the port city.

Meanwhile, the UN officials inspected the damaged cranes and damage in the port caused by the Saudi aggression air strikes.





zak

saba