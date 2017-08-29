Saudi aggression airstrike targets oil truck, kills 5 civilians near Yemen's capital [30/أغسطس/2017]



SANAA, Aug. 30 (Saba) – A Saudi aggression air strike targeted an oil truck outside the capital Sanaa early on Wednesday, killing five civilians, a security official told Saba.

The truck was targeted set ablaze on Sanaa-Hodiedah road in al-Masajid area in Bani Matar district near the capital to the west.

This is the latest Saudi war crimes targeting civilians in the country, raising the number of civilian martyrs in the capital only up to 61, including dozens of children, and other 29 injured.



Zak

saba