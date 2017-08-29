ابحث عن:
آخر تحديث: الثلاثاء، 29 - أغسطس - 2017 الساعة 08:21:11م
الرئيس الصماد ونائبه يقدمان واجب العزاء لأسر شهداء الأمن وخالد الرضي
قدم الأخ صالح الصماد رئيس المجلس السياسي الأعلى اليوم ومعه نائب رئيس المجلس الدكتور قاسم لبوزة ورئيس اللجنة الثورية العليا محمد علي الحوثي واجب العزاء والمواساة لأسر شهداء المؤسسة الأمنية الشهيد جندي يوسف أحمد محمد البداي والشهيد جندي مصطفى محمد محمد المر
القوات العراقية تحرر وادي الوشاش والمبنى الحكومي في العياضية
تمكنت القوات العراقية المشتركة اليوم استعادة السيطرة على المبنى الحكومي في ناحية العياضية ووادي الوشاش في قضاء تلعفر من تنظيم داعش الإرهابي.
رئيس الوزراء يرأس إجتماعا مشتركا مع القطاع الخاص لمناقشة التحديات الإقتصادية
عقد إجتماع اليوم بصنعاء برئاسة رئيس مجلس الوزراء الدكتور عبدالعزيز صالح بن حبتور، كرس لمناقشة جوانب تعزيز الشراكة بين الحكومة والقطاع الخاص.
اليفاعي وإيهاب عادل يتوجان بلقب بطولة أمانة العاصمة لكرة الطاولة
توج اللاعب عبد الرحمن اليفاعي بلقب بطولة أمانة العاصمة لكرة الطاولة لفردي العمومي.
  Saudi Aggression War against Yemen
Army launches missile on Saudi mercenaries on Medi
[29/أغسطس/2017] MEDI, Aug. 29 (Saba) – The missile force of the army and popular forces fired on Tuesday a ballistic missile on Saudi mercenaries gatherings in Medi in Hajjah province.

The missile force targeted the gatherings north of Medi desert with Zelzal-1, causing huge losses at their ranks, a military official told Saba.

The army and popular forces damaged a military vehicle with a guided
missile and destroyed another north of Medi desert, the official said.

HA

Saba
العدوان السعودي على اليمن
