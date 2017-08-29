Army launches missile on Saudi mercenaries on Medi [29/أغسطس/2017] MEDI, Aug. 29 (Saba) – The missile force of the army and popular forces fired on Tuesday a ballistic missile on Saudi mercenaries gatherings in Medi in Hajjah province.



The missile force targeted the gatherings north of Medi desert with Zelzal-1, causing huge losses at their ranks, a military official told Saba.



The army and popular forces damaged a military vehicle with a guided

missile and destroyed another north of Medi desert, the official said.



HA



Saba