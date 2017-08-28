ابحث عن:
آخر تحديث: الإثنين، 28 - أغسطس - 2017 الساعة 11:11:33م
لقاء وطني وسياسي برئاسة الرئيس الصماد يقر إزالة كل أسباب التوتر
أقر لقاء وطني وسياسي موسع بصنعاء اليوم دعا اليه الأخ صالح الصماد رئيس المجلس السياسي الأعلى وبحضور نائبه الدكتور قاسم لبوزة وعضوي المجلس صادق أمين ابو راس ومهدي المشاط إزالة كل اسباب التوتر التي نتجة مؤخرا في العاصمة صنعاء وعودة الاوضاع الأمنية الى شكلها
هارفي" يودي بحياة شخصين ويهدد تكساس بسيول "كارثية"
أودى الإعصار هارفي وهو أقوى إعصار يجتاح ولاية تكساس الأمريكية منذ أكثر من 50 عاما بحياة شخصين، في حين حذرت السلطات الأمريكية من أن "هارفي" يهدد بسيول كارثية بسبب استمرار هطول أمطار غزيرة.
استقرار الذهب فوق 1286 دولار للأوقية
سجلت أسعار الذهب استقرارا  اليوم الجمعة، مع ترقب المستثمرين كلمتي رئيسة مجلس الاحتياطي الاتحادي الأمريكي (البنك المركزي) ورئيس البنك المركزي الأوروبي خلال اجتماع مسؤولي البنوك المركزية في جاكسون هول بالولايات المتحدة.
إنطلاق بطولة أمانة العاصمة المفتوحة لكرة الطاولة
انطلقت في صالة النادي الأهلي بصنعاء اليوم بطولة أمانة العاصمة المفتوحة لكرة الطاولة، ينظمها فرع إتحاد اللعبة بالأمانة.
آخر الأخبار:
طيران العدوان يشن أكثر من 20 غارة على حرض وميدي
مناقشة أداء المكاتب الإيرادية والخدمية بمديرية سنحان
الإنتهاء من تصحيح دفاتر إختبارات الشهادة الأساسية بصنعاء
رئيس المجلس السياسي الأعلى يلتقي عدد من مشائخ وحكماء اليمن (مصحح)
  Saudi Aggression War against Yemen
Army kills mercenaries in Serwah
[28/أغسطس/2017] Mareb, August 28 (Saba) - A number of mercenaries of the Saudi aggression were killed on Monday in the attempt to infiltrate to al-Makhdrah area in Serwah district in Mareb province.

A military official told Saba that the army units and popular committees foiled an infiltration attempted of mercenaries in the direction of al-Makhdrah sites, caused them a number of dead and wounded.

The official pointed out that the army and the Popular Committees destroyed an armored vehicle loaded with mercenaries by a guided missile in al-Rabe'ah valley.

HA

Saba
العدوان السعودي على اليمن
طيران العدوان يشن أكثر من 20 غارة على حرض وميدي
[28/أغسطس/2017]
مديرية شدا محاصرة لليوم الثامن جراء استهداف حرس الحدود للخط المؤدي إليها
[28/أغسطس/2017]
طيران العدوان يدمر مسجد ومنزل بمديرية نهم
[28/أغسطس/2017]
طيران العدوان يشن أكثر من 69 غارة على أربع محافظات
[28/أغسطس/2017]
محافظ تعز يزور جرحى مجزرة العدوان بفج عطان
[27/أغسطس/2017]
