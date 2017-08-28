Army kills mercenaries in Serwah [28/أغسطس/2017] Mareb, August 28 (Saba) - A number of mercenaries of the Saudi aggression were killed on Monday in the attempt to infiltrate to al-Makhdrah area in Serwah district in Mareb province.



A military official told Saba that the army units and popular committees foiled an infiltration attempted of mercenaries in the direction of al-Makhdrah sites, caused them a number of dead and wounded.



The official pointed out that the army and the Popular Committees destroyed an armored vehicle loaded with mercenaries by a guided missile in al-Rabe'ah valley.



HA



Saba