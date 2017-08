Aggression coalition targets mosque, house in Nehm [28/أغسطس/2017] SANA'A, Aug. 28 (Saba) – The US-Saudi aggression coalition warplanes on Monday destroyed a mosque and a house in Nehm district in Sana'a province.



The hostile warplanes hit the mosque and the house with five airstrikes in Maswarh area in Nehm, a security official told Saba.

HA



Saba