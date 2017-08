Saudi warplanes hit capital Sanaa [28/أغسطس/2017]



SANAA, Aug 28 (Saba) – The US-backed Saudi aggression warplane launched series of raids a on capital Sanaa overnight, an official told Saba on Monday.



The strikes hit Ayah and Asar areas, damaging to the hoses of the citizens, the official added.





