Army attacks mercenaries in Jawf [28/أغسطس/2017]



JAWF, Aug 28 (Saba)- The army and popular forces carried out a unique military operation on sites of Saudi mercenaries in Khabu and al- Sha'af district of Jawf province, a military official told Saba on Monday.



The operation killed a number of the mercenaries and wounded others, the official added.





Eman.M



saba