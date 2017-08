Saudi airstrike hits Nehm [28/أغسطس/2017]

SANAA, Aug 28 (Saba) – The US-backed Saudi aggression warplanes launched two raids on Nehm district of Sanaa province overnight, an official told Saba on Monday.



The strikes targeted Bani Bariq area, causing great damage to citizens' houses and properties.



Mona.M

Saba