Army attacks mercenaries in Taiz [28/أغسطس/2017]



TAIZ, Aug 28 (Saba) – The army and popular forces launched an offensive on sites of Saudi-paid mercenaries in al-Salu district of Taiz province, a military official told Saba on Monday.



The offensive killed and wounded a number of the mercenaries in al-Siratin area in the district.



Also, the national forces bombed a military vehicle of the mercenaries and killed its crew members in Thubab district of the same province, the official added.





AA

Saba