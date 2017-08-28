ابحث عن:
آخر تحديث: الإثنين، 28 - أغسطس - 2017 الساعة 11:06:28ص
طيران العدوان يشن أكثر من 69 غارة على أربع محافظات
شن طيران العدوان السعودي الأمريكي أكثر من 69 غارة على أربع من محافظات الجمهورية خلال الساعات الماضية .
هارفي" يودي بحياة شخصين ويهدد تكساس بسيول "كارثية"
أودى الإعصار هارفي وهو أقوى إعصار يجتاح ولاية تكساس الأمريكية منذ أكثر من 50 عاما بحياة شخصين، في حين حذرت السلطات الأمريكية من أن "هارفي" يهدد بسيول كارثية بسبب استمرار هطول أمطار غزيرة.
استقرار الذهب فوق 1286 دولار للأوقية
سجلت أسعار الذهب استقرارا  اليوم الجمعة، مع ترقب المستثمرين كلمتي رئيسة مجلس الاحتياطي الاتحادي الأمريكي (البنك المركزي) ورئيس البنك المركزي الأوروبي خلال اجتماع مسؤولي البنوك المركزية في جاكسون هول بالولايات المتحدة.
قرار جديد بشأن إيقاف رونالدو
رفضت المحكمة الإدارية الرياضية في إسبانيا الاستئناف الأخير للبرتغالي كريستيانو رونالدو مهاجم ريال مدريد بطل الدوري، بشأن قرار إيقافه 5 مباريات بعد دفعه الحكم.
آخر الأخبار:
انخفاض كبير في أعداد اللاجئين الوافدين إلى إيطاليا خلال شهر أغسطس
إصابة 10 اشخاص بهزة ارضية شمال غربي ايران
البحرية الامريكية تنتشل جثث جميع البحارة المفقودين بعد الاصطدام قبالة سنغافورة
مصرع عدد من المرتزقة في تدمير آليتهم بمأرب
  Saudi Aggression War against Yemen
Army attacks mercenaries in Taiz
[28/أغسطس/2017]

TAIZ, Aug 28 (Saba) – The army and popular forces launched an offensive on sites of Saudi-paid mercenaries in al-Salu district of Taiz province, a military official told Saba on Monday.

The offensive killed and wounded a number of the mercenaries in al-Siratin area in the district.

Also, the national forces bombed a military vehicle of the mercenaries and killed its crew members in Thubab district of the same province, the official added.


AA
Saba
