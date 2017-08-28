ابحث عن:
آخر تحديث: الإثنين، 28 - أغسطس - 2017 الساعة 11:40:54ص
دك تجمعات العدو السعودي خلال الساعات الماضية
دكت القوة الصاروخية والمدفعية تحصينات العدو السعودي ومرتزقته , فيما نفذ الجيش واللجان الشعبية عمليات هجومية على مواقعهم في عدد من الجبهات خلال الساعات الماضية .
هارفي" يودي بحياة شخصين ويهدد تكساس بسيول "كارثية"
أودى الإعصار هارفي وهو أقوى إعصار يجتاح ولاية تكساس الأمريكية منذ أكثر من 50 عاما بحياة شخصين، في حين حذرت السلطات الأمريكية من أن "هارفي" يهدد بسيول كارثية بسبب استمرار هطول أمطار غزيرة.
استقرار الذهب فوق 1286 دولار للأوقية
سجلت أسعار الذهب استقرارا  اليوم الجمعة، مع ترقب المستثمرين كلمتي رئيسة مجلس الاحتياطي الاتحادي الأمريكي (البنك المركزي) ورئيس البنك المركزي الأوروبي خلال اجتماع مسؤولي البنوك المركزية في جاكسون هول بالولايات المتحدة.
قرار جديد بشأن إيقاف رونالدو
رفضت المحكمة الإدارية الرياضية في إسبانيا الاستئناف الأخير للبرتغالي كريستيانو رونالدو مهاجم ريال مدريد بطل الدوري، بشأن قرار إيقافه 5 مباريات بعد دفعه الحكم.
آخر الأخبار:
رودريجيز يغيب عن لقاء كولومبيا وفنزويلا بتصفيات كأس العالم للإصابة
توقف نحو 22 % من إنتاج أمريكا النفطي بخليج المكسيك بسبب العاصفة هارفي
سيراليون: 1000 قتيل حصيلة الفيضانات العارمة التي اجتاحت فريتاون
انخفاض كبير في أعداد اللاجئين الوافدين إلى إيطاليا خلال شهر أغسطس
  Saudi Aggression War against Yemen
Army kills mercenaries in Taiz
[28/أغسطس/2017]

TAIZ, Aug 28 (Saba) – A number of Saudi-paid mercenaries were killed and others injured when the army and popular forces attacks their sites in Mawza district of Taiz province, a military official told Saba on Monday.
The attack hit mercenaries in al-Hamali area in the district.

Also, the national forces bombed a military vehicle in Mawza and hit gatherings of the mercenaries in Mafraqa al-Haimah area of al-Wazaih district of the same province

Meanwhile, Saudi drone waged two strikes on Kaliad bin al-Waled camp, the official added.


Eman.M

saba
