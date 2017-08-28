Army kills mercenaries in Taiz [28/أغسطس/2017]



TAIZ, Aug 28 (Saba) – A number of Saudi-paid mercenaries were killed and others injured when the army and popular forces attacks their sites in Mawza district of Taiz province, a military official told Saba on Monday.

The attack hit mercenaries in al-Hamali area in the district.



Also, the national forces bombed a military vehicle in Mawza and hit gatherings of the mercenaries in Mafraqa al-Haimah area of al-Wazaih district of the same province



Meanwhile, Saudi drone waged two strikes on Kaliad bin al-Waled camp, the official added.





Eman.M



saba