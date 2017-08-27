Centre for Human Rights condemns Saudi war crimes in capital Sanaa [27/أغسطس/2017]



SANAA, Aug 27 (Saba) - Centre for Human Rights in Yemen condemned on Sunday horrific massacre committed by the US-Saudi aggression coalition warplanes against citizens in Atan area and Arhab district of Sanaa province.



The air attacks, that hit the houses of the citizens in Atan and Arhab, killing and wounding dozens of citizens, mostly women and children.



The centre called on the international community, the UN and international human rights organizations to carry their responsibility towards the Saudi war crimes against the Yemeni people.





AA



Saba