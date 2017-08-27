ابحث عن:
آخر تحديث: الأحد، 27 - أغسطس - 2017 الساعة 11:30:08ص
انتصارات للجيش واللجان خلال الساعات الماضية
حقق أبطال الجيش واللجان الشعبية خلال الساعات الماضية انتصارات في مختلف جبهات الدفاع عن الوطن من العدوان السعودي الأمريكي.
هارفي" يودي بحياة شخصين ويهدد تكساس بسيول "كارثية"
أودى الإعصار هارفي وهو أقوى إعصار يجتاح ولاية تكساس الأمريكية منذ أكثر من 50 عاما بحياة شخصين، في حين حذرت السلطات الأمريكية من أن "هارفي" يهدد بسيول كارثية بسبب استمرار هطول أمطار غزيرة.
استقرار الذهب فوق 1286 دولار للأوقية
سجلت أسعار الذهب استقرارا  اليوم الجمعة، مع ترقب المستثمرين كلمتي رئيسة مجلس الاحتياطي الاتحادي الأمريكي (البنك المركزي) ورئيس البنك المركزي الأوروبي خلال اجتماع مسؤولي البنوك المركزية في جاكسون هول بالولايات المتحدة.
قرار جديد بشأن إيقاف رونالدو
رفضت المحكمة الإدارية الرياضية في إسبانيا الاستئناف الأخير للبرتغالي كريستيانو رونالدو مهاجم ريال مدريد بطل الدوري، بشأن قرار إيقافه 5 مباريات بعد دفعه الحكم.
فنزويلا: مناورات عسكرية ضخمة ردا على تهديدات وعقوبات أمريكية جديدة
استطلاع: أغلب الفرنسيين غير راضيين عن ماكرون حاليا
عاصفة تضرب هونغ كونغ وماكاو بعد الاعصار المدمر هاتو
إصابة ثلاثة مواطنين في غارات طيران العدوان خلال الساعات الماضية
  Saudi Aggression War against Yemen
Centre for Human Rights condemns Saudi war crimes in capital Sanaa
[27/أغسطس/2017]

SANAA, Aug 27 (Saba) - Centre for Human Rights in Yemen condemned on Sunday horrific massacre committed by the US-Saudi aggression coalition warplanes against citizens in Atan area and Arhab district of Sanaa province.

The air attacks, that hit the houses of the citizens in Atan and Arhab, killing and wounding dozens of citizens, mostly women and children.

The centre called on the international community, the UN and international human rights organizations to carry their responsibility towards the Saudi war crimes against the Yemeni people.


AA

Saba
