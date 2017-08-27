Non-governmental Organizations condemn Saudi massacre in Sanaa [27/أغسطس/2017]



SANAA, Aug 27 (Saba) - Yemeni non-governmental organizations for protection of the child rights condemned horrific massacre committed by the US-Saudi aggression coalition warplanes on civilians in Atan area and Arhab district of Sanaa province.





The air attacks targeted the houses of the citizens in Atan and Arhab, killing and wounding dozens of citizens, mostly women and children.



The organizations called on the international community, the UN and international human rights organizations to shoulder their responsibility towards the Saudi massacres against the Yemeni people.





AA

Saba